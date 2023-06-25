Leave a light on for Jodi: 28 years since her disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tuesday, June 27, will mark 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to work. She has not been seen since that summer in 1995.
The Find Jodi team is asking people to leave a light on - a light or a candle - to remember Jodi.
While Jodi's friends and family mark another anniversary with no answers, they are hoping that by turning on lights again this year, it will remind people that Jodi is still missing.
You can also use hashtags #LightsForJodi and #FindJodi on social media to help raise awareness online.
These lights are one of several ways the Find Jodi team is commemorating the 28th anniversary of Jodi's disappearance.
If you have any information if you can remember any details from that time, please call 641-999-1109 or email team@FindJodi.com.
Even the smallest clue may help solve this case and bring Jodi home.