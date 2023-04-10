Leaked US intel: Russia operatives claimed new ties with UAE

FILE - Luxury towers dominate the skyline in the Marina district, center, and the new Dubai Harbour development, right, are seen from the observation deck of "The View at The Palm Jumeirah" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2021. The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, held extensive meetings with United Arab Emirates leaders in Dubai in 2020. A U.S. official separately has told the AP that the United States also was worried about Russian money coming into Dubai's red-hot real estate market. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)