League of Women Voters and The Rochester Public Library hold candidate forums

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester's League of Women Voters and The Rochester Public Library held a candidate forum for the State Senate District 24 race on Tuesday.
The GOP incumbent State Sen. Carla Nelson is running against her previous 2020 challenger, Aleta Borrud, who is representing the DFL.
Both candidates are looking to be the first state senator of the newly created State Senate District 24, which encompasses southwest Rochester and Dodge County.
During the debate, the candidates fielded a variety of questions surrounding topics like abortion, taxes, climate change and more.
On the topic of taxes, Nelson reiterated the benefits of her tax bill that failed to pass in the last legislative session.
"It is factually wrong to say that my tax bill only impacted the wealthy or it did so at a greater extent. The largest effective tax cuts were at the lowest income levels. That is what we do in Minnesota," Nelson said.
Borrud said while she agrees with the tax bill, she believes GOP lawmakers need to compromise on other issues DFL lawmakers want to see addressed.
"We can not just pass a tax bill and ask Democrats to accept that and not meet the requirements and the ask of Democrats on the spending on some of the important things that they requested, like a bonding bill or schools and health and human services budget that we just talked about. So, I do not think you can have one or not the other but I agree that people want that bill," Borrud said.
The next candidate debate is on Sep. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Previous candidate recordings, as well as future livestreams, can be found here.