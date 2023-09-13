Leadership transition underway at Mason City manufacturer

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa manufacturer is changing leadership.
Metalcraft says current Chief Executive Officer Steve Doerfler is becoming the company’s Board Chairman while current President Kyle Bermel will add CEO to his job title.
The company says Doerfler joined Metalcraft in 1990 and served as CEO since 2012.
"Steve Doerfler's leadership is central in shaping Metalcraft's identity and success," says Bermel. "His transition to Chairman leverages his unparalleled experience to navigate the company's future. Together with the entire Metalcraft team, we will continue to thrive on challenges to make the complex simple for our customers, showing a better way and delivering as promised."
Bermel joined Metalcraft as an RFID engineer in 2012 and became the company’s first Chief Operating Officer in 2019.
“Metalcraft has a culture of employee-led innovation,” says Doerfler. “From our beginning, we’ve always been problem solvers, and our member-owners rally around change. I am confident that Kyle’s passionate leadership of innovative technology development demonstrates we have the experience and expertise company-wide to sustain the growth of our dedicated team.”
Headquartered in Mason City, Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom RFID and barcode tags and labels for almost any tagging need, especially asset tracking, access control and OEM applications. Metalcraft says it also provides a wide range of services including asset tracking software and RFID inlay production, prototyping and pilot projects.