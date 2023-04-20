Leader of Rochester drug ring sent to federal prison

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Leading a drug trafficking ring results in almost 20 years behind bars for a Rochester man.
Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Milliken organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area. Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
Law enforcement says it seized about 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy during various operations between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022.
Milliken has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison.
Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 30, pleaded guilty on November 16, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. As one of Milliken’s conspirators, Dombovy also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.