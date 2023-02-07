 Skip to main content
LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City

LD's Filing Station

MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon.

LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City.  Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.

A recent post on the Facebook page for LD’s Filing Station says the restaurant is not open to the public yet, but they are training employees and a lot of cars and activity will be seen around the business.

Barnes received three consecutive 10-year prison sentences after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft.  

