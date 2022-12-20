Lawsuit over sex assaults at Rochester YMCA is dismissed

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A lawsuit over sexual assaults at the Rochester YMCA has been dismissed.
It was filed in June and accused the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities for negligence and negligent supervision at the Rochester Y
A teenage female says she was sexually assaulted several times at the Rochester Y by the same teenage boy between March and May of 2018. The lawsuit claims the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities failed to maintain a safe and secure environment at the Rochester Y and failed to properly supervise minors at the facility.
The lawsuit says states the teenage boy admitted to committing first-degree criminal sexual conduct in juvenile court.
A district court judge has now granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge says there is no allegation the YMCA knew the teenage boy posed a threat to others and that YMCA staff was not informed of his behavior so they could stop it.
The Rochester Area Family YMCA became part of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities in 2017. The Rochester Y itself closed on January 31.