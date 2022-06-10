Lawsuit filed over sexual assaults at the Rochester YMCA

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A civil lawsuit has been filed over sexual assaults at the Rochester YMCA.
A 19-year-old Rochester female is suing the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities for negligence and negligent supervision at the Rochester Y, which closed on January 31.
The female says she was sexually assaulted several times by the same teenage boy between March and May of 2018. The lawsuit states the teenage boy admitted to committing first-degree criminal sexual conduct in juvenile court.
The lawsuit claims the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities failed to maintain a safe and secure environment at the Rochester Y and failed to properly supervise minors at the facility.
The Rochester Area Family YMCA became part of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities in 2017.