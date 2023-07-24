Lawn care expert offers advice amid drought, high temps

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With this week's hot weather only adding to the ongoing drought in southern Minnesota, it's becoming increasingly hard to keep lawns green.
Some lawn care professionals are offering their expertise to help residents keep their yards alive.
Kyle Heath, owner of Advanced Lawn Services, says lawn care companies like his are in a 'wait and see' mode until the end of the dry season.
Once the drought is over, they'll have a better idea of whether a lawn needs light touches like reseeding and aeration or a full renovation. Until then, there are tricks you can use to keep your grass healthy.
Heath tells me mowing less often is key to keeping lawns alive this summer.
"[You should] mow when needed, not as you want," he said. "The taller the grass, the deeper the roots go. The deeper the roots, they can find the nutrients, the moisture."
Heath also says when you do mow, your mower should be lifted as high as it goes. A more exact measurement would by three and a half to four inches, though you should use a tape measure instead of the markings on the mower to determine this.
When it comes to watering your lawn during the drought, it's important to give it enough water. However, be careful you don't overwater it.
