Lawmakers look at lowering retirement age for teachers

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers in the Minnesota legislature are still rolling out legislation as the 2023 session nears its end.
One of those newly introduced bills includes a measure to lower the retirement age for teachers from 66 to 64.
The bill would also increase the amount of money employees pay into their pension plans by .5%, while employers would pay 1% more.
Dan Kulhman, the president of the Rochester Education Association, said Education Minnesota has been working with lawmakers since 2022 to get this bill introduced.
Kulhman added the push to get the bill passed stems from the way education techniques have changed over the years.
"As education becomes more difficult, whether it is changes or changes in how things are run, changes in curriculum moving to electronic curriculum and all that, teachers are more aware they are getting worn out in their positions. So, this is an important piece of legislation," Kuhlman said.
The retirement age was changed in Minnesota after "The Rule of 90" expired in 1989, which based retirement on the number of years served and a teacher's age, according to Kuhlman.
If years of service and a person's age added to 90, then they would have been eligible for retirement, Kuhlman said.
