Lawmakers introduce Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act

  • Updated
MN nurses push for the "Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act"

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Minnesota Nurses Association joined DFL State Sen. Minority Leader Melisa Franzen, State Sen. Erin Murphy and State Rep. Liz Olson to introduce Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act. 

Murphy said the piece of proposed legislation would help with nurse retention rates. 

"Remember that the job we that we have in front of us is to retain the nurses here in Minnesota. We want the nurses licensed and prepared to work in Minnesota to bed at the bedside and that is what that legislation that we are introducing today does," Murphy said. 

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner said hospital CEO's are stressing frontline healthcare workers by increasing patient load and overcharging patients. 

Turner said the stress has caused 37% of ICU nurses to leave. 

Mayo Clinic also provided KIMT with a statement about ongoing staffing issues: 

"Mayo Clinic values its staff and appreciates all they have given to patients and the communities, not just over the last two years but across the span of their careers. Like other organizations, we are seeing all-time high patient demand; much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Due to increased patient care needs and higher volumes of staff absences due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission across our communities, staffing challenges continue to persist. These challenges are exacerbated by a national shortage of health care workers.

 

Mayo Clinic is constantly adapting to increase recruitment and meet staffing needs, including offering premium pay and financial incentives, utilizing agency nurses, redeploying staff from outpatient areas to alleviate inpatient constraints, and, in some cases, evaluating surgical listings and adjusting schedules as needed for patients whose health or quality of life will not be adversely affected by waiting.

 

We continue to advocate for vaccination, social distancing and masking — even when vaccinated.  Each one of us must do our part to move beyond these avoidable illnesses both so people who need care can receive it and so our health care workers can get some relief." 

