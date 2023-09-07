Law enforcement wins 2023 Mayo Clinic blood donor contest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement claimed a narrow victory in the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program’s 2023 “Battle of the Badges.”
The 6th edition of the friendly competition ended August 31 and the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office won this year’s competition with a total of 152 points. In 2nd place was the local ambulance service team bringing in 149 points. In 3rd place were local fire department teams bringing in 79 points.
Collectively Olmsted County first responders provided 372 blood donations over the past three months. Mayo Clinic says that means up to 1,116 lives will be saved.
“Every year, The Battle of the Badges campaign is a huge win for the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program as our community first responders compete against each other and compete for our patients at the clinic,” says Justin Juskewitch, MD., Associate Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. “This year, we collected a total of 372 blood donations during this campaign which will help so many people in need of blood in our community. As always, the success of this campaign is due to the tremendous support of our law enforcement, fire fighter, and emergency medical personnel who perform lifesaving work every day for our community.”