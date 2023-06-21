Law Enforcement Torch Run supports Special Olympics

ZUMBROTA, Minn.- The Law Enforcement Torch kicked off Wednesday morning at 7:30 with 30 officers running and cycling along Highway 52 to Zumbrota.
The Torch Run has been going on since 1986 as a way to raise awareness for Special Olympics and the opportunities it provides.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says, "Totally enjoyable. It's always fun, everybody's with a great cause supporting Special Olympics and reminding people of the challenges that they and their families have every single day, and the torch run and Special Olympics just provides them an outlet to participate and compete and just have a great life."
Torgerson is one of the many officers taking part in the event. He tells us that they end in Hastings, MN today where the Special Olympics events take place this weekend.
Athletes compete this weekend in Basketball and Track and Field at Stillwater Highschool.