Law enforcement says get a sober ride tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With St. Patrick's Day underway and in full swing, law enforcement agencies across Minnesota are stressing the importance of securing a sober ride home.
The Minnesota State Patrol took to Twitter this week to reveal that it had arrested 23 people for driving while influenced (DWI) in Feb.
The Rochester Police Department (RPD) arrested 242 people for driving under the influence (DUI), according to RPD's 2021 Annual Report.
RPD also said it issued one DUI on St. Patrick's Day in 2021.
Attorney Steve Rolsch of Rolsch Law Offices said a first time DWI offense can result in a suspended license.
"You are going to lose your privileges and driving is a privilege in the state of Minnesota. You are going to lose that privilege if you get a DWI and you are going to get that seven day temporary license and then if it is your first time, then you are going to lose it for 90 days," Rolsch said.
Rolsch said a second offense or an aggravating factor from a first offense could result in a one year suspension for a person's drivers license.
"These ramp up. You get a second DWI in 10 years and it goes from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. If you blow a point one six or more your first time, it goes to a gross misdemeanor. We call that an aggravating factor," Rolsch said.
Whatever your plans are for the Irish holiday, Rolsch and RPD stresses to get home safely.