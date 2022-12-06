Law enforcement reminders on staying safe and avoiding thefts while holiday shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is just under three weeks away and while people are out shopping 'til they drop for their friends and family, law enforcement has some reminders on how to keep your presents away from crooks.
The biggest thing law enforcement is saying may seem a little obvious - put your valuables in place that isn't visible to someone looking in the window and lock your car.
During the holiday season law enforcement is dealing with more package thefts from being left on porch steps so try to get them in your house as soon as possible.
Even if your car is in your driveway, make sure the doors are locked and don't leave anything valuable inside.
“So they don't become an easy target or easy prey for somebody that's just looking for a quick - smash the window - and grab something out of the vehicle. If you can't see it then they might move on to the next vehicle,” says Captain Chris Wallace, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division.
He says you are less likely to become a victim by moving belongings like holiday gifts out of your vehicle and inside your home.
“Anything that you can do to help yourself and not have that stuff readily available - will certainly help you and by securing your vehicle and not leaving valuables in your vehicle then you don't become the victim.”
Some other reminders are to park in well-lit areas close to where you are going.
And on your way back to the car have your keys in hand and check the back seat before getting in.
RPD adds carry your purse or wallet close to you or inside a coat or front pocket.
Carry only the cash or credit cards you will need and don't flash large amounts of cash.