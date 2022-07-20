Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days.
Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
Investigators say they then searched Sharp’s home on Tuesday and found roughly seven more grams of meth.
Sharp has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100,000 bond.