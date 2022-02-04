 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow this Afternoon Impacting Area Roads...

Light snow that is falling now and earlier this morning will
be lofted across area roads this afternoon due to strong
northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph that will move across the region.
The stronger winds will last through the afternoon and early
evening hours. This will impact the region with periods of lower
visibility under 1/2 mile at times as well as snow blowing across
area roads which may cause slippery conditions.

If traveling across this area today, exercise caution and be
prepared for reduced visibility, snow covered roads and possible
slippery conditions. If necessary, slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination safely.

Law enforcement looking for woman who went missing in Mason City in April 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Angela Bradbury

Angela Bradbury

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement is asking the public to help find a woman last seen almost 10 months ago.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it took a missing person report on Tuesday on Angela Nicole Bradbury, 29.  She was last seen at a location in Mason City on April 6, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office describes Bradbury as 5’5’’ and around 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.  Bradbury has tattoos on her back, thigh, and right side of her abdomen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angela Bradbury is encouraged the call the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.

Tags

Recommended for you