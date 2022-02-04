Law enforcement looking for woman who went missing in Mason City in April 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement is asking the public to help find a woman last seen almost 10 months ago.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it took a missing person report on Tuesday on Angela Nicole Bradbury, 29. She was last seen at a location in Mason City on April 6, 2021.
The Sheriff’s Office describes Bradbury as 5’5’’ and around 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Bradbury has tattoos on her back, thigh, and right side of her abdomen.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angela Bradbury is encouraged the call the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.