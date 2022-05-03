Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation on Monday and did a preliminary search of the area around the gas station, both on foot and using a drone. The search is continuing Tuesday with the assistance of the Minnesota DNR and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.