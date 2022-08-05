Law enforcement has three safety strategies to remember if ever in an active threat situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Shots fired last evening at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis sent shoppers running for cover. Police say it did no was injured.
Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office work collaboratively with other area agencies to conduct regular active threat trainings. There are three key words to remember: Run, hide, and fight.
If you were to find yourself in a situation like this, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says first thing is to flee the scene if you can.
If you can't, hide and blockade yourself into a storage room. And if it comes down to it, he says be prepared to fight.
“People unfortunately that do these things, are not expecting a fight back. They are expecting people to cower, and lay, and become an easy target. And if you fight back, generally they are not expecting that,” Torgerson explains.
RPD Lt. Ryan Lodermeier explains why it's important to remain aware of your surroundings.
“There have been documented cases in the past where active threats will anticipate a group of people fleeing and they will set up secondary assault or ambush points where people will think they are fleeing the threat - are also almost running into a secondary assault or ambush or something like that,” he says.
And if you find yourself in a safe enough place to dial 9-1-1, try to retain any information you can like what the individual is wearing, any weapons they may have on hand, and recalling the last place you saw them.