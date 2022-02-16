Law enforcement dealing with a flood of meth in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – 100 grams of methamphetamine has been seized as part of a drug investigation in Blue Earth County.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says it used a search warrant to check a home in the 300 block of North Broad Street in Mankato on Wednesday. Task Force agents say they found 100 grams of meth and arrested Casey Ann Voneschen, 45.
Voneschen has been booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says it has already seized as much meth in 2022 and it did in all of 2021.