Law enforcement calling the death of a man found outside his home suspicious

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Pine Island Fire Department discovered the 30 year old Jacob Blyer in front of his house with extensive burn wounds.
Life-saving measures were executed by the first responders, but Blyer was announced dead shortly after the fire department arrived.
The fire department was responding to a fire that partially burned Blyers home. On Tuesday, the Fire Marshall was at the scene seeming to be looking for any clues leading to the cause of the fire and death.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation and they believe Blyer was not the only person living in the house.
"Fire was on scene that night and did a safety check just to ensure nobody else was in the residence as far as we can tell and it was believed at the time he does live with other individuals and those other individuals have spoken and are believed to be cooperating with law enforcement at this time," said Capt. Tim Parkin of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement is looking for any information to help advance the investigation.
"Even if they are unsure of how accurate or not the information, we appreciate any information passed on to us, so we can kind of help and figure what happened and maybe provide any closure to a family after an incident like this as well because at the end of the day somebody lost a loved one," said Parkin.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (507) 328-6800