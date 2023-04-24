Law enforcement and Zumbrota community mourn over the death of former police officer

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Dozens of community members and law enforcement officers gathered in Zumbrota Monday morning for the funeral service of Gary Schroeder.
On April 17th, former Zumbrota police officer, Gary Schroeder, died from committing suicide. The fallen officer was battling PTSD from serving in the line of duty for 18 years.
"Gary was a man who dedicated his life to service. Whether it was on the police department or if it was on the fire department, he just loved to serve. He loved this community, he loved Zumbrota," said friend of Schroeder, Chris Horvath.
Several law enforcement agencies, community members, and loved ones of Schroeder stayed after the funeral to attend the procession.
"It's important for us to make sure we properly recognize these fallen heroes and make sure that their families knows that the sacrifice their families have made to support their loved ones is not going to be forgotten," said Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association President, Brian Hubbard.
From April 23rd until 9 pm on April 24th, the Goodhue County Sherriff's office will temporarily take over patrol and emergency response duties for the Zumbrota police department to allow officers time to grieve.
If you or anyone is struggling with mental health, reach out to the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline at 988.