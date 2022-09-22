Law enforcement agencies on hoax active school shooting calls: 'It's really a sad reality'

Rochester, Minn. - It's been a tense day across the country, and at local school districts, as law enforcement agencies have been responding to a series of hoax 911 calls.
On Wednesday at Lourdes High School the first false active shooter call came into Rochester police around 10am.
Shortly after agencies, including the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department, State Patrol, and Rochester Fire Department, rushed to the scene following the reports of shots fired inside the school and of children injured.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgersen said, "The idea is to be ready to respond to something like this. Thank God it was not a real event; real in the sense that we treated it real, but thank God nobody is injured."
During a press conference authorities confirmed the call at Lourdes did come from a real person - not a recording. The suspect used an internet phone number not registered in Minnesota.
The false reports are known as "swatting" because they're meant to bring in SWAT teams or other heavily armed police units.
Chief James Franklin said, "This is a ridiculous phone call that we received but it is reflective of our capability to respond to these things in a rapid, quick manner melding together to ascertain that there is no threat."
During the press conference Wednesday afternoon Torgersen went on to say he wants to assure the community there's no threat at this time. He added when incidents like this are real, they're some of the most horrific things law enforcement officials have to deal with in their careers.
"This is reality. Unfortunately, it's really a sad reality in our country and in our world today," he said.
Rochester Catholic Schools Principal Annemarie Vega says school administrators are talking through how to help students cope, if need be, but she's thankful many weren't present to witness law enforcement's response.
Vega explained, "I think it was probably a bit more traumatic for those of us outside who saw what was unfolding with uncertainty than necessarily for our students. Luckily, because of that they were just really in a safe place and surrounded and together through the grace of God."
Other hoax calls came in to Mayo High School in Rochester as well as Austin Public School District.
The incidents are still under investigation. If the suspect is caught they could face charges of filing a false police report.
Additionally, if law enforcement agencies responded to a hoax call and it led to a homicide or assault, those responsible for calling in the swatting could have liability for criminally negligent homicide.