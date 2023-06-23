 Skip to main content
Laundromat vandal sentenced in Freeborn County

Justice

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A sentence is handed down for thousands of dollars in damage done to some laundromats in Freeborn County.

Russell Christopher Bailey, 45 of Owatonna, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal damage to property in March.  He was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,051.51 in restitution.

Investigators say several washing machines and dryers at Maytag Laundry and Express Laundry in Albert Lea were damaged in March 2020.  Court documents state Bailey used a crowbar and a screwdriver to try and pry open the coin boxes on the laundry machines.

