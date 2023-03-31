Laundromat vandal pleads guilty in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of vandalizing some Freeborn County laundromats is pleading guilty.
Russell Christopher Bailey, 45 of Owatonna, was charged in May 2020 with first-degree criminal damage to property. Court documents state Bailey in March 2020 damaged several washing machines and dryers at Maytag Laundry and Express Laundry, both in Albert Lea. Bailey allegedly used a crowbar and a screwdriver to try and pry open the coin boxes on the laundry machines.
Investigators say Bailey caused a total of $12,051.51 in damages.
Bailey pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree criminal damage to property. His sentencing is set for June 23.