Latham seeking re-election to Iowa House of Representatives

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – State Representative Shannon Latham says she is running for re-election in the new Iowa House District 55.
The Sheffield Republican was first elected in 2020 to Iowa House District 54 after Linda Upmeyer decided to not seek another term in office.
“It is truly an honor to serve in the Iowa House. This privilege isn’t lost on me each time I walk through the doors of our beautiful state capitol building,” says Latham. “I have enjoyed getting to know people across my district, so I could represent their needs and interests in the Iowa House. Redistricting means I’ll have an opportunity to meet even more people in Franklin, Hamilton, northwest Story, and southeast Wright Counties.”
Latham was appointed vice chair of the Iowa House Appropriations Committee in her first term. She also serves on the Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Information Technology Committees, as well as the Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.