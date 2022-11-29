Latest snowfall reports from Tuesday's snow.

Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports from across Minnesota and Iowa. The heaviest snow fell across the Twin Cities metro where 4-8 inches were reported.
St. Peter, MN - 8.5"
Burnsville, MN - 8.0"
Bloomington, MN - 8.0"
Mankato, MN - 6.0"
Red Wing, MN - 5.0"
Waseca, MN - 3.8"
Rochester, MN - 3.0"
Albert Lea, MN - 3.0"
Oronoco, MN - 3.0"
Austin, MN - 3.0"
Grand Meadow, MN - 2.5"
Byron, MN - 2.4"
Clarks Grove, MN - 2.0"
Glenville, MN - 1.8"
Fillmore, MN - 1.7"
Plainview, MN - 1.5"
Mason City, IA - 1.5"
Carpenter, IA - 1.5"
Riceville, IA - 1.0"
If you don't see your city or town listed, we do not have any reports yet. You can email a snow report to us at weather@kimt.com and we'll gladly add it to our list.