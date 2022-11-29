 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest snowfall reports from Tuesday's snow.

  • 0
Snowfall Reports

Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports from across Minnesota and Iowa. The heaviest snow fell across the Twin Cities metro where 4-8 inches were reported.

St. Peter, MN - 8.5"

Burnsville, MN - 8.0"

Bloomington, MN - 8.0"

Mankato, MN - 6.0"

Red Wing, MN - 5.0"

Waseca, MN - 3.8"

Rochester, MN - 3.0"

Albert Lea, MN - 3.0"

Oronoco, MN - 3.0"

Austin, MN - 3.0"

Grand Meadow, MN - 2.5"

Byron, MN - 2.4"

Clarks Grove, MN - 2.0"

Glenville, MN - 1.8"

Fillmore, MN - 1.7"

Plainview, MN - 1.5"

Mason City, IA - 1.5"

Carpenter, IA - 1.5"

Riceville, IA - 1.0"

If you don't see your city or town listed, we do not have any reports yet. You can email a snow report to us at weather@kimt.com and we'll gladly add it to our list.

Recommended for you