Latest snowfall reports from Thursday December 15

Snow developed across the area Wednesday night and has continued through Thursday. While some addition snow will fall tonight into Friday morning, here's the latest snowfall totals as of 8 PM Thursday Evening.
Owatonna, MN - 6.0"
Red Wing, MN - 5.0"
Byron, MN - 4.5"
Oronoco, MN - 4.5"
Kasson, MN - 4.3"
Rochester, MN - 4.0"
Mantorville, MN - 3.9"
La Crescent, MN - 3.9"
Albert Lea, MN - 3.0"
Chatfield, MN - 3.0"
Fillmore, MN - 2.4"
Caledonia, MN - 1.7"
Lanesboro, MN - 1.6"
Clear Lake, IA - 1.5"
Decorah, IA - 1.5"
Mason City, IA - 1.0"
Lake Mills, IA - 1.0"