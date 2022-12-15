 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow and Blowing Snow will Continue Tonight and into
Friday Morning...

.Snow has diminished in central Iowa, however, blowing snow will
keep roads hazardous this evening. Light snow will persist across
northern Iowa and could be moderate at times going into Friday
morning along with areas of blowing snow. Therefore, the advisory
has been extended for far north central Iowa through Friday
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in
falling and blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Latest snowfall reports from Thursday December 15

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Thursday's Snowfall Reports

Snow developed across the area Wednesday night and has continued through Thursday. While some addition snow will fall tonight into Friday morning, here's the latest snowfall totals as of 8 PM Thursday Evening.

Owatonna, MN - 6.0"

Red Wing, MN - 5.0"

Byron, MN - 4.5"

Oronoco, MN - 4.5"

Kasson, MN - 4.3"

Rochester, MN - 4.0"

Mantorville, MN - 3.9"

La Crescent, MN - 3.9"

Albert Lea, MN - 3.0"

Chatfield, MN - 3.0"

Fillmore, MN - 2.4"

Caledonia, MN - 1.7"

Lanesboro, MN - 1.6"

Clear Lake, IA - 1.5"

Decorah, IA - 1.5"

Mason City, IA - 1.0"

Lake Mills, IA - 1.0"

Recommended for you