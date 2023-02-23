Latest snowfall reports from across the area

Weather Alert

...Temporary Decrease In The Precipitation... .Some drier air was working into parts of the area this evening and has been responsible for a temporary decrease in the precipitation across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. This drier air will move across much of the rest of the area with a decrease in the precipitation before another round of widespread precipitation moves in overnight. For the rest of the evening, expect mainly snow north of Interstate 90, although this could be mixed with some sleet or freezing drizzle at times. Farther south, expect freezing rain and sleet to be the main precipitation types. Overnight into Thursday morning, all the precipitation is expected to switch over to snow. Winds will continue to gust into the 25 to 35 mph range cause some drifting snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open areas. Some power outages have occurred this evening across portions of Grant County in southwest Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&