Latest snowfall reports from across the area

Here's a look at some of the latest numbers from across Minnesota and Iowa. Some of these reports are older and may not reflect what is currently on the ground. You can share an updated report for your city/town by emailing it to weather@kimt.com.
Oronoco, MN - 10.7"
Rochester, MN - 10.0"
Kasson, MN - 9.0"
Wabasha, MN - 9.0"
Austin, MN - 8.0"
Winona, MN - 8.0"
Viola, MN - 7.0"
Mason City, IA - 6.0"
Albert Lea, MN - 4.0"
Chatfield, MN - 4.0"
Lanesboro, MN - 2.8"
Osage, IA - 2.5"
Decorah, IA - 2.5"