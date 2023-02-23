 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Temporary Decrease In The Precipitation...

.Some drier air was working into parts of the area this evening
and has been responsible for a temporary decrease in the
precipitation across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota. This drier air will move across much of the rest of the
area with a decrease in the precipitation before another round of
widespread precipitation moves in overnight.

For the rest of the evening, expect mainly snow north of
Interstate 90, although this could be mixed with some sleet or
freezing drizzle at times. Farther south, expect freezing rain and
sleet to be the main precipitation types. Overnight into Thursday
morning, all the precipitation is expected to switch over to snow.

Winds will continue to gust into the 25 to 35 mph range cause some
drifting snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open
areas.

Some power outages have occurred this evening across portions of
Grant County in southwest Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Latest snowfall reports from across the area

  • 0
Latest Snowfall Reports

Here's a look at some of the latest numbers from across Minnesota and Iowa. Some of these reports are older and may not reflect what is currently on the ground. You can share an updated report for your city/town by emailing it to weather@kimt.com.

Oronoco, MN - 10.7"

Rochester, MN - 10.0"

Kasson, MN - 9.0"

Wabasha, MN - 9.0"

Austin, MN - 8.0"

Winona, MN - 8.0"

Viola, MN - 7.0"

Mason City, IA - 6.0"

Albert Lea, MN - 4.0"

Chatfield, MN - 4.0"

Lanesboro, MN - 2.8"

Osage, IA - 2.5"

Decorah, IA - 2.5"

Recommended for you