Cold air is settling into the Upper Midwest, and temperatures will be quite chilly tonight as they dip into the 30s. Areas of frost will be possible into Friday morning. Friday will be partly sunny and chilly as temperatures struggle to warm up into the upper 40s for highs. A freeze is possible Friday night as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s. Sunny and cool conditions are expected through the upcoming weekend as highs will be in the 60s. A gradual warm up is expected through the weekend and into next week as highs will be close to 70 on Tuesday. A cold front arrives by mid-week, bringing a chance for thunderstorms, and colder air for the rest of next week.
Latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Aaron White
Aaron White
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today