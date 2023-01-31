Late January arctic blast brings dangerous wind chills

After a weekend filled with the familiar sunshiny-freeze the Midwest winter often brings, it was no surprise that the beginning of the week would also come with a fair share of dangerous temps.
Tuesday morning's cold was reminiscent of what we faced during this time back in 2019. The numbers were not record-breaking like the Polar Vortex event back then, but still featured some of the coldest air we've faced this winter season, so far.
With all of us waking up to surface temperatures well below the zero mark, our wind chill values were much lower.
Charles City took the top spot with the coldest wind chill of -40F. Rochester clocked a value of -32F, and Mason City recorded -31F.
Luckily, a mixture of southwestern winds and sunshine helped warm temps back above zero during the day, however wind chills never made it past that point.
Wednesday will feature warmer temps, but still below average. Another cold snap moves in for Friday. The weekend will play host to a much-needed warmup as temps rise above the average and back in the lower 30s.