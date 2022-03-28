Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' impact on Riverside Central Elementary School

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, was found dead Friday in his Colombia hotel room shortly before the band was set to perform in the country's capital city. He was 50 years old. The musician had a special connection to the Med City.
Hawkins had been an arts ambassador to Riverside Central Elementary School in Rochester since 2016 through the Kennedy Center's Turnaround Arts Program.
In May 2018, KIMT News 3 was there for one of the artist's visits to Riverside. He rocked out for the otters in a nearly 10 minute long drum duel with fellow Turnaround Arts artist Mike Arturi. Arturi is a drummer with Hall of Fame inductee band The Lovin' Spoonful. He lives in Red Wing, where he founded the Universal Music Center. The music school is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.
"It just was exciting and fun and we both hugged each other when it was done. It was a really, really memorable experience, something I'll never forget. I feel so bad about what happened and I want to mention I'm very grateful to be here and have the opportunity to talk about how great of a guy he is or was," says Arturi. He describes Hawkins as friendly and down to earth. "We fed off each other and that was really something... he was that friendly and open with his drumming as he was as a person. We had a wide open exchange. It was very exciting to play with him," Arturi recalls. He says Hawkins even gave him his personal phone number and told him he'd come to his show if The Lovin' Spoonful was ever playing in California.
Riverside Central Elementary School is one of 60 schools nationwide and 8 in Minnesota in the Kennedy Center's program. Turnaround Arts goals are to improve students' academic performance and solve racial and economic inequities through arts education.
"It helps them express themselves better; It helps them be more productive students; It gives them more self confidence, a sense of self worth. Lots of life skills go into arts learning. When a guy like Taylor comes in and is that approachable, it has a tremendous impact on a young person," explains Arturi.
Turnaround Arts Minnesota tweeted Monday morning about Hawkins' death with a photo of the drummer's 2018 visit. It says "As the world mourns the loss of Taylor Hawkins, we are remembering his pure joy when he got to make art with kids. Sending good energy to his family. RIP."
Arturi applauds Hawkins for his character, his musical abilities on and off the drum set, and the impact he and The Foo Fighters have had on the music industry. "Everybody wanted to be a Beatle because it looked so cool to be a Beatle and The Foo Fighters I think were the same way. You had that feeling like if you ever got to meet them, they'd be cool guys. And I know one of them certainly was," he says.
Rochester Public Schools are currently on spring break, so KIMT could not reach Riverside Central Elementary School to comment on Hawkins.
The Minnesota Department of Education reports great success in Turnaround Arts Schools through the work of Hawkins, Arturi, and other artists involved in the program. Participating schools had had a decrease in suspensions, increases in math proficiency, and increases in reading scores.