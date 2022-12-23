Last-minute shoppers head downtown to find gifts

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Not even the nasty weather of a blizzard could keep some people from doing their holiday shopping today at Galleria at University Square. Brenda Petersen, one of the holiday shoppers, managed to avoid the punishing cold by walking across a skyway. This morning, she purchased a puzzle from the store Games By James. It's so she'll have something enjoyable to do with her two kids during their break from school.
“We've always enjoyed doing puzzles. This is a smaller puzzle than what we generally do, but I'm okay with that, so just as long as we have a little something to do on Christmas Day cuz we're not going anywhere," Petersen said.
If you're still in the hunt for some holiday gifts, a lot of stores in the area will still be open tomorrow.