Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near
45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much
of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to
40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

Last-minute shoppers head downtown to find gifts

  • Updated
  • 0

Despite the bad weather, stores still saw folks trying to find those last perfect presents.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Not even the nasty weather of a blizzard could keep some people from doing their holiday shopping today at Galleria at University Square. Brenda Petersen, one of the holiday shoppers, managed to avoid the punishing cold by walking across a skyway. This morning, she purchased a puzzle from the store Games By James. It's so she'll have something enjoyable to do with her two kids during their break from school.

“We've always enjoyed doing puzzles. This is a smaller puzzle than what we generally do, but I'm okay with that, so just as long as we have a little something to do on Christmas Day cuz we're not going anywhere," Petersen said.

If you're still in the hunt for some holiday gifts, a lot of stores in the area will still be open tomorrow.

