Last day for free entry at Minnesota state parks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Friday was the last day in 2022 for free entry at 75 state parks.
The previous free state park days were in Feb., April and June, according to the DNR.
Getting Minnesotans outdoors to enjoy nature and to benefit from its positive health effects was the driving factor for making state parks free, according to the DNR.
KIMT spoke with two people in Rochester about the benefits of getting outside, which they said can be an overall mood elevator.
"I think being outdoors too is a real mood elevator and I raised this one, so we are both outdoor girls, believe in exercise and staying fit and I am into my 80s and I do some exercise everyday but there is nothing quite like doing it outside," one person said.
You can find the full list of Minnesota state parks here.