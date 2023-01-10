Last chance for free at-home COVID tests in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota residents have one final chance to get free at-home COVID tests.
Four additional at-home rapid tests are now available per household by ordering online at mn.gov/covid19.
“Since the state’s free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s free online ordering program made it simple for Minnesotans in every corner of the state to easily access critical testing.”
Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 am to 5 pm and Tuesday, Thursday: 9 am to 7 pm.
This will be the last chance for Minnesotans to get free tests before the program ends.