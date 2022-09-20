Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing.
The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
A company statement said “The decision was based on continued efforts to mitigate external economic risks, an assessment of the industry, and the evolution of the organization to best align with its growth strategy. This decision is not a reflection of the skills of the workforce. Rather, this is an opportunity to strengthen the organization and solidify the long-term value of the business.”
Larson’s parent company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, says it is committed to helping all of the workers affected by these closures.
The company website says it has had an operation in Lake Mills since 1961.