Large shed fire in Olmsted County resulted in around $200K in damage

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a shed northeast of Rochester Tuesday morning and the extent of the damage is between $150-$200K.
Firefighters had to remain outside the shed due to a compromised roof and with no fire hydrants in the area, a water shuttle operation was sent up which included the use of tankers from the Dover and Eyota fire departments. Crews from the Oronoco and Stewartville fire departments assisted by covering any calls in Rochester for a short time as well.
One firefighter was assessed at the scene for exhaustion by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rochester Fire Department units responding to this call included Battalion Chief 3, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 16, Engine 4, Tanker 4, and Tanker 5. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.