Large security presence expected at this weekend's Med City Marathon

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After a three year hiatus runners are lacing up their shoes this weekend for the Med City Marathon. Participants can expect a large security presence during the race.
Even before the tragedies in Buffalo and Texas, extra law enforcement was planned for the race.
Both Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department will be patrolling the event. Between 25-30 law enforcement officers will be keeping runners safe.
There will also be drones flying in the sky monitoring the course.
Med City Marathon director Evin Haukos says there will be medical volunteers from Mayo Clinic taking care of runners.
"It makes me feel good knowing that we have such a strong police presence at this event. They can really take care of our runners and the event to make sure we can enjoy ourselves and just focus on the race," says Haukos.
The marathon starts Sunday at 7am. The race will begin at the Rochester International Event Center and will end at the Mayo Civic Center.
There will also be a list of events happening tomorrow leading up to the marathon.