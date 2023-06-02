Large sandstorm blows over Suez Canal

A large sandstorm blew over the Suez Canal Thursday, although no disruption to the waterway was reported, the Suez Canal Authorities said.
The storm, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, was less intense in Cairo, with high winds picking up the city’s skies briefly turning a deep orange colour.
Opened in 1869, the Suez Canal provides a vital link for oil, natural gas, and cargo of Egypt’s top foreign currency earners.
Sandstorms usually occur in Egypt during spring and summer, although most cause minimal damage