Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with gusty winds will create wind chill values less
than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds may also
create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural areas
which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional bitter cold
nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Lansing Township Board rejects community's request for an environmental assessment worksheet

Environmental Impact Study denied in Lansing township

LANSING, Minn.- The Lansing Township Board signed a resolution on Tuesday denying a request from community members to conduct an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW). 

The EAW would have evaluated the environmental impact of the Ulland Brothers' proposed 38 acre hot mixing plant and gravel pit. 

More than 100 community members had signed a petition prior to Tuesday's meeting requesting the EAW, citing concerns over their drinking water. 

The Minnesota Department of Health lists the area's drinking water supply as highly vulnerable. 

Paul Ebeling is a Lansing landowner and helped collect signatures for the petition. 

Ebeling said he was disappointed by the board's decision. 

"I am just really disappointed. I have other people talk to me and they are disappointed too. When you show up to the meeting and they have paperwork that says the petition is going to be denied, it is already filled out and they already have the conditional use permit filled out and they already voted on that and it seemed like they did not even listen to us or have any empathy to what our concerns were," Ebeling said. 

Board member Lynn Allas called the request a "frivolous waste of money" and said the process would be redundant because the Ulland Brothers' had already obtained a conditional use permit. 

The Ulland Brothers' representative John Erickson said the hot mixing plant will operate for only 50 days per year, although specific dates were not given. 

Erickson said the company plans to transform the the gravel pit and hot mixing plant site into a wetland after its 10 year lease expires. 

Mower County and Lansing Township approved the Ulland Brothers' request. 

