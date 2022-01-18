Lansing Township Board rejects community's request for an environmental assessment worksheet

LANSING, Minn.- The Lansing Township Board signed a resolution on Tuesday denying a request from community members to conduct an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW).
The EAW would have evaluated the environmental impact of the Ulland Brothers' proposed 38 acre hot mixing plant and gravel pit.
More than 100 community members had signed a petition prior to Tuesday's meeting requesting the EAW, citing concerns over their drinking water.
The Minnesota Department of Health lists the area's drinking water supply as highly vulnerable.
Paul Ebeling is a Lansing landowner and helped collect signatures for the petition.
Ebeling said he was disappointed by the board's decision.
"I am just really disappointed. I have other people talk to me and they are disappointed too. When you show up to the meeting and they have paperwork that says the petition is going to be denied, it is already filled out and they already have the conditional use permit filled out and they already voted on that and it seemed like they did not even listen to us or have any empathy to what our concerns were," Ebeling said.
Board member Lynn Allas called the request a "frivolous waste of money" and said the process would be redundant because the Ulland Brothers' had already obtained a conditional use permit.
The Ulland Brothers' representative John Erickson said the hot mixing plant will operate for only 50 days per year, although specific dates were not given.
Erickson said the company plans to transform the the gravel pit and hot mixing plant site into a wetland after its 10 year lease expires.
Mower County and Lansing Township approved the Ulland Brothers' request.