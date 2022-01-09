Lansing residents calling for an EAW before construction starts

LANSING, Minn.- Residents of Lansing are asking the township board to order an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) ahead of Ulland Brothers gravel pit and hot mix plant construction.
Paul Ebeling and others created a petition calling for an EAW, which has garnered more than 100 signatures.
Ebeling said community members are worried about adverse environmental effects from a hot mixing plant.
"That is my well. It goes down, I do not even know, 10, 20 feet is all. So, if they dig deep and start pumping water out their pit, are they going to dry up my wall but more importantly, are they going to pollute my water because it is so shallow," Ebeling said.
According to Minnesota Administrative Rules, an EAW is mandatory when it involves the mining of at least 40 acres of land, however Ulland Brothers' proposed project is less than the mandatory amount.
The land the Ulland Brothers operate on is classified as an area of high drinking water vulnerability, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
On Jan. 18, the Lansing Township board will decide whether or not to order an EAW.