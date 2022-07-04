Lansing business owner running for governor wants to be the 'voice for small businesses'

LANSING, Minn.-Outside of Austin's city limits in Lansing is Steve Patterson's Lansing Corners Bar and Grill.
Patterson's business is painted cardinal red and was originally built in the late 1930s, originally operating as a supper club.
Lansing Corners epitomizes the American dream of small business ownership, bringing a small community together for some laughs, drinks and food.
It's here, Patterson said, where the soul of his campaign resides.
However, Patterson had other business plans prior to Lansing Corners.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson said he intended to open a brewery in Rochester but had plans fall through when Minnesota imposed stringent pandemic policies.
Patterson said it was then when he decided to throw his hat in the ring for the gubernatorial race.
"I felt like we needed to have a representation of small businesses to stand up to Gov. Tim Walz and stand up to the decisions that he made that closed several hundred businesses across the state," Patterson said.
One of two candidates for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, the other being Darrel Paulsen, Patterson said he wants to bring compromise back to state politics, as well as pass overdue legislation.
"I feel like there has to be some kind of middle ground and I feel like that is where I step in. I am running on the weed ticket but I am not a weed smoker. I just feel like people should be able to smoke weed if they want to or if there is a medical benefit for them," Patterson said.
On issues like the right to an abortion and gun legislation, Patterson said with the former he would keep Minnesota's laws in place, while with the latter he would adhere strictly to the text of the 2nd Amendment.
"There is always going to be that extreme example where, you know, it could potentially hurt the mother if she goes through with the pregnancy for example and I could go into several examples but the reality is I always think there should just be that kind of back up plan where it should not be illegal for someone to do it," Patterson said.
Patterson said he did receive contact from his fellow candidate Paulsen, who he said asked him to withdraw from the ticket because "it wasn't his party."
Politely declining Paulsen's offer, Patterson said there are no rules to which party he can represent on the ticket and said he just wants Minnesotans to have the chance to vote for who they believe should represent them as governor.
"The message is that we are not going to put up with it anymore and people that are looking for a truly genuine campaign. I just urge people to do their research on it. Give me a chance and definitely vote in the primary," Patterson said.
The 2022 Midterm Primary is on Aug. 9.