Lanesboro receives $50,000 grant to help explore ideas to expand winter tourism

LANESBORO, Minn. - Lanesboro has been selected to receive a $50,000 grant to help explore options and ideas surrounding winter tourism.
More winter activities has been a demand for visitors and residents in Lanesboro for several years.
“So to be chosen is just going to bring our ideas and momentum forward and really involve the community to come up with a plan and idea and really see what's feasible for Lanesboro in the winter,” says Alison Leathers, The Cottage House Inn Manager.
Winter is a quiet time for businesses and creating more winter attractions is a top priority for business owners.
Early ideas for tourism include planning a signature downtown event including a community New Years Eve celebration.
Leathers says it's exciting to finally address this need.
“We just hope it creates more interest and ideas on how we can boost some business in the winter and have more fun activities for families and individuals to still visit Lanesboro in the winter.”
Lanesboro residents and businesses can expect to be part of this initiative as the city plans to gather input from the community.
This initiative is a collaborative effort between the City of Lanesboro, the Economic Development Administration the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses.