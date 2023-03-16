Lanesboro innkeepers raise $1,000 for Ukraine relief

LANESBORO, Minn. - Seven inn owners raised $1,000 by taking some of the proceeds they made from the "Lanesboro Inn Christmas Tour" and putting it towards Ukraine aid.
The Christmas tour happens almost every and recently they have decided to donate some of the money they make from ticket sales to a charity of their choosing. They chose the "We Are Alight" humanitarian aid organization to help with Ukraine relief.
The idea came from a local who has family ties in Poland.
"I think it started with our Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce director who's from Poland originally, so he had family ties in Poland with refugees coming from the Ukraine," said Christmas Tour Coordinator, Peter Torkelson.
With the money from the Christmas tour, Lanesboro community members raised over $12,000 for Ukraine
Inns across Lanesboro sell tickets for the tour and the locations decorate their places with Christmas decorations with live music and food.
Torkelson hopes to continue the charitable tradition for the next Christmas tour.