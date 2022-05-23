Lanesboro groups raise over $12,000 to help Ukrainian refugees

LANESBORO, Minn. – Three Fillmore County organizations recently raised over $12,000 to support Ukrainian refugees.
Discovery, a lay-led community fellowship that meets Sunday mornings at the Sons of Norway Lodge in Lanesboro, collected over $6,100 to send to the Minneapolis-based Alight, an organization helping Ukrainian refugees.
The Sons of Norway Heimbygda Lodge in Lanesboro raised over $3,000 by hosting Andrzej Zalasinski, Jr. The Executive Director of the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Zalasinski grew up in Poland and recently interviewed a cousin, who regularly volunteers with a refugee organization in Krakow, Poland, that helps refugees get assistance at a refurbished shopping mall, where they provide people places to sleep, shower, eat, and play.
Lanesboro Public Schools also held their penny fundraiser in April and raised over $3,000 to support Ukrainian refugees, more than double their goal.