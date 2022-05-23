 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lanesboro groups raise over $12,000 to help Ukrainian refugees

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukraine refugee May 23 2022

Family pictures are scattered near a shelled building in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

LANESBORO, Minn. – Three Fillmore County organizations recently raised over $12,000 to support Ukrainian refugees.

Discovery, a lay-led community fellowship that meets Sunday mornings at the Sons of Norway Lodge in Lanesboro, collected over $6,100 to send to the Minneapolis-based Alight, an organization helping Ukrainian refugees.

The Sons of Norway Heimbygda Lodge in Lanesboro raised over $3,000 by hosting Andrzej Zalasinski, Jr.  The Executive Director of the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Zalasinski grew up in Poland and recently interviewed a cousin, who regularly volunteers with a refugee organization in Krakow, Poland, that helps refugees get assistance at a refurbished shopping mall, where they provide people places to sleep, shower, eat, and play.

Lanesboro Public Schools also held their penny fundraiser in April and raised over $3,000 to support Ukrainian refugees, more than double their goal.

Tags

Recommended for you