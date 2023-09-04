Lanesboro Arts opens BIPOC artist residency program

LANESBORO, Minn. - A new artist residency program is being launched in Lanesboro exclusively for Black Indigenous Minnesota artists of color.
This program provides artists with housing, studio space for artists to work in, and access to Lanesboro art facilities like the St. Mane Theatre. Participating artists can stay in the town for a one or two-week stay and can bring their family along. A weekly stipend of twelve hundred and fifty dollars will be given to accepted applicants to spend on artist supplies, food, and other costs.
One long-time Lanesboro resident says this program will bring more tourists to his hometown.
"I think if there are artists here, it gives more stuff to do. People really like that art stuff so it would bring more people into the town to enjoy what's going on," said Isaac Snyder.
The application deadline is set for 11:59 pm on October 1st. Click here to apply.