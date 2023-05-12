Landscaping company hosts 16th annual Mother's Day pot painting event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Mother's Day this Sunday, one local landscaping company is inviting kids to come down and make the perfect gift for Mom.
Family tree nursery is hosting its 16th Annual Mother's Day Weekend Pot Painting event.
Kids will be given a free flower pot that they can color, paint, and cover with stickers.
The nursery will even fill the pot with a flower of the kids' choice, though you will have to pay for the flower.
The owner of the nursery, Margaret Hinz, says the event is a great way for kids to spend time with Mom while also getting interested in gardening.
"It's nice to get this next generation to come out and enjoy the plants, the flowers, and enjoy that there's a lot more to the nursery than just flowers and plants," she said.
The event will continue all weekend during normal business hours. The nursery also encourages grandmothers and even babysitters to bring kids to the festivities.