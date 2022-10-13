Lake Time Brewery takes the bronze at Great American Beer Festival

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County brewery has been honored at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF).
Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake received a bronze medal in Specialty beer-style category for its Peanut Butter Porter. Lake Time was the only Iowa brewery to walk away with an honor from this year’s event.
“We always knew our Peanut Butter Porter was great, but now we have confirmation from world-class judges at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado,” says Bob Rolling, owner of Lake Time Brewery. “We’d just like to thank everyone for their support of our local northern Iowa brewery!”
The top three winners in the competition’s 98 beer categories covering 177 different beer styles were announced October 8 at the Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The 2022 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 235 expert judges from 9,904 entries, plus 94 Collaboration and 35 Pro-Am entries, received from 2,154 U.S. breweries.
“Each year the Great American Beer Festival showcases the best that American brewers have to offer,” says Chris Williams, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. “With more than 9,900 entries, this year’s competition was the most competitive to date. Congratulations to all the winners who truly demonstrated why the U.S. is the best brewing nation in the world.”