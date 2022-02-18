Lake Mills man sentenced for stealing silver

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A silver thief gets a deferred judgment in Winnebago County District Court.
Daniel Joseph Martinson, 32 of Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft for an incident on August 28, 2021. Court documents state Martinson sold a bar of silver worth $2,850 to another Lake Mills resident but then stole it back and tried to drive off with it.
Law enforcement says the buyer blocked Martinson with his vehicle and when officers arrived, Martinson still had the silver bar in his possession.
Martinson has received a deferred judgment with two years of supervised probation. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment. If Martinson meets all the terms of his sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.