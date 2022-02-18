 Skip to main content
...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this
evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to
accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce
squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to
50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low
visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and
squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.
Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities
at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Lake Mills man sentenced for stealing silver

Lake Mills man to stand trial over silver theft

Daniel Martinson

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A silver thief gets a deferred judgment in Winnebago County District Court.

Daniel Joseph Martinson, 32 of Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft for an incident on August 28, 2021.  Court documents state Martinson sold a bar of silver worth $2,850 to another Lake Mills resident but then stole it back and tried to drive off with it.

Law enforcement says the buyer blocked Martinson with his vehicle and when officers arrived, Martinson still had the silver bar in his possession.

Martinson has received a deferred judgment with two years of supervised probation.  He must also undergo a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.  If Martinson meets all the terms of his sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.

