Lake Mills defeats Danville; advances to Class 1A Semi-finals

DES MOINES, Iowa - For Lake Mills High School sports fans, this season has been quite the ride for the boy's basketball team, with the Bulldogs going 24-1 on the season, and averaged 69.6 points per game. But this year's top goal is a state championship, which has never been done in school history.
The Bulldogs faced off against the 23-2 Danville Bears at Wells Fargo Arena in a physical, heavily defensive game. For Senior Bennett Berger, he and his teammates have been here before, with Lake Mills qualifying for the tournament the previous two years, but coming up short both times. This year was a different story.
"It was a different mindset this year, we're relying on our offense and being tougher than the other team. I think that's what's propelled to be on top this year."
Though the team has racked up high scoring contests all season, he notes that playing in the state tournament is a bit different.
"When you come down here, you have be tough. It's not all about offense, you have to be tough minded, take care of the ball, rebound. For the most part, I thought we did that well."
The first half was a bit slow going, with both teams tied at 11 before halftime. But the Bulldogs found a spark and rallied back.
Coach Kyle Menke has been leading the Bulldogs for 23 seasons. He credits his team for refocusing and putting together quite the performance in the second half.
"Doesn't matter if its 35-35 or 11-11, you have to come out and win the next 16 minutes, no matter what the score is. We have to come out and execute and regroup, and the kids really did that."
Up in the stands, you can see the passion this Winnebago County town, and school district that spans two counties, has for basketball. Bennett's mother Sheila not only got to see her son have a stellar game, but also witnessed the school's first ever state tournament win in their history, winning 39-22.
"When you look in the stands, and see the whole town basically here, and anyone who couldn't be here is live-streaming and following on radio, its a great community to live in. We believe in each other and support each other."
Bennett applauds the dedication and the time many fans took to make the trek to Des Moines to cheer on their hometown team.
"Our community does so much this week, meals, everything like that. Glad we can send them home with a smile on their face."
The Bulldogs will face off against Grand View Christian on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.